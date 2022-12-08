SC to hear on January 17 Maharashtra govt's appeal against acquittal of G N Saibaba

The top court had on October 15 suspended the Bombay High Court order acquitting Saibaba and others in the Maoist links case.



It had rejected Saibaba's request to order his release from jail due to his disability and health conditions and put him under house arrest after the Maharashtra government opposed the prayer, saying nowadays, there is a new tendency of "urban Naxals" to seek house arrest.



More than eight years after his arrest in 2014, the Bombay High Court had on October 14 acquitted Saibaba and ordered his release from jail, noting that the sanction order issued to prosecute the accused in the case under the stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) was "bad in law and invalid."