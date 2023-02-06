SC to hear on March 17 pleas related to religious conversions, state laws

The Supreme Court on Monday said that it will hear on March 17 pleas dealing with two separate issues of alleged “fraudulent conversions” and challenge to various state laws on religious conversions due to interfaith marriages respectively.

A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud was urged by lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay, who has filed a PIL in his personal capacity, that his plea against fraudulent religious conversions was distinct from the batch of petitions which are challenging the validity of various state laws on religious conversions.

“I am neither supporting the state laws nor opposing them. My petition deals with separate issue of fraudulent religious conversions,” the lawyer told the bench which also comprised Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala.

Upadhyay sought hearing on his PIL separately.

“All the petitions are before us on March 17, 2023,” the CJI said and for the time being, ruled out the possibility of a separate hearing on the PIL.