SC to hear on Monday plea on Joshimath subsidence

The petitioner has contended that the incident has occurred due to large-scale industrialisation and sought immediate financial assistance and compensation to the people of Uttarakhand.



The plea has also sought direction to the National Disaster Management Authority to actively support the residents of Joshimath in these challenging times.



"No development is needed at the cost of human life and their ecosystem and if any such thing is to happen, then it is the duty of the State and Union government to stop the same immediately at war level," the plea by the Seer said.