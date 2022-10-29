SC to hear on plea for replacing party symbols on EVMs with age, educational qualification of candidates

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a plea seeking a direction to the Election Commission to remove party symbols from ballots and electronic voting machines (EVMs) and put age, educational qualification and photograph of candidates instead.

The plea said such a move will help electors vote and support intelligent, diligent and honest candidates and "control the dictatorship of political party bosses in ticket distribution".

The petition is likely to come up for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice U U Lalit and Justices S R Bhat and Bela M Trivedi, according to the cause list of October 31 uploaded on the apex court website.

The plea filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay has also sought directions to declare that the use of party symbol on EVM is illegal, unconstitutional, and violative of the Constitution.