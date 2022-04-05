SC to hear PIL challenging electoral bond scheme

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to list for hearing a PIL challenging laws permitting funding of political parties through the electoral bond scheme.

A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli took note of the submissions of lawyer Prashant Bhushan, appearing for PIL petitioner NGO, 'Association for Democratic Reforms', that the issue was critical and needed an urgent hearing.

It has been reported today morning that a Calcutta-based company paid Rs 40 crores through electoral bonds to ensure that there was no excise raid on it. This distorts democracy, Bhushan said, adding the plea has been mentioned earlier also for urgent listing.

Assuring an early listing, the CJI said, If it was not for Covid ...then I would have heard all of this."

Earlier, Bhushan had sought an urgent listing of the PIL from the apex court on October 4 last year seeking a direction to the Centre not to open any further window for sale of electoral bonds during the pendency of a case pertaining to funding of political parties and alleged lack of transparency in their accounts.

The NGO, which had filed the PIL in 2017 on the alleged issue of corruption and subversion of democracy through illicit and foreign funding of political parties and lack of transparency in the accounts of all political parties, had filed an interim application in March this year before the assembly polls in West Bengal and Assam seeking that window for sale of electoral bonds be not reopened.

The NGO, in its application filed in the pending petition, had claimed that there is a serious apprehension that any further sale of electoral bonds before the upcoming Assembly elections, including in West Bengal and Assam, would further increase illegal and illicit funding of political parties through shell companies .

It had alleged that as per data on electoral bonds declared by political parties in their audit reports for 2017-18 and 2018-19, the ruling party had received more than 60 per cent of total electoral bonds issued till date.