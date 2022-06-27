SC to hear plea alleging attacks on Christian institutions, priests

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear on "re-opening day itself" a plea alleging a rising number of attacks on Christian institutions and priests across the country and seeking the implementation of earlier apex court guidelines to curb hate crimes.





On an average, 45 to 50 violent attacks take place against Christian institutions and priests every month throughout the country, senior advocate Colin Gonsalves said. In May this year itself, 57 cases of violence and attacks on Christian institutions and priests took place, he added.





What you are saying is unfortunate, if it is happening. What we can ensure is that your matter is listed on the re-opening day itself," a vacation bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and J B Pardiwala said when Gonsalves mentioned the plea and sought its listing for urgent hearing.