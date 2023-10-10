SC to hear pleas against Electoral Bonds Scheme on Oct 31

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that it will hear a batch of petitions against the Electoral Bonds Scheme on October 31.

A bench of Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, Justice J.B. Pardiwala, and Justice Manoj Misra heard the preliminary submissions on Tuesday.

The bench in its order said that the preliminary submissions have been made from the petitioner as well as the Attorney General for India (AGI). It further directed that any more submissions to be made should be filed by Saturday.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan representing the petitioners urged the court to hear the matter soon saying that due to the pendency of the decision in the matter, the electoral bonds are being issued before the upcoming Assembly elections.

On this, AGI R. Venkatramani interjected and said that one of the issues raised in the petitions is that the Electoral Bonds Schemes were brought in via the money bill route and the issue pertaining to money bills was to be heard by the soon to be constituted seven-judge constitutional bench in the case of Rojer Mathews.