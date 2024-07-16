SC to hear pleas challenging husbands’ immunity against marital rape

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 16 July agreed to list for hearing the pleas on the vexed legal question of whether a husband should enjoy immunity from prosecution for the offence of rape if he forces his wife, who is not a minor, to have sex.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra took note of the submissions of senior advocate Indira Jaising, appearing for one of the parties, that the petitions be accorded "some priority".

The CJI said the pleas will be heard and indicated that they might be taken up on 18 July.

Under the exception clause of Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code, now repealed and replaced by the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, sexual intercourse or sexual acts by a man with his wife, the wife not being minor, is not rape.

Even under the new law, exception 2 to section 63 (rape) says that "sexual intercourse or sexual acts by a man with his own wife, the wife not being under eighteen years of age, is not rape".

The top court had on 16 January, 2023 sought the Centre's response on a clutch of petitions assailing the IPC provision which provides protection to a husband against prosecution for forcible sexual intercourse if the wife is an adult.

Later on 17 May, it also issued notice to the Centre on a similar plea challenging the BNS provision on the issue.

The newly enacted laws — the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam — came into effect from 1 July, replacing the IPC, CrPC and the Evidence Act.

“We have to resolve the matters concerning marital rape,” the bench had said.