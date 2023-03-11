SC to hear pleas seeking legal validation for same-sex marriages on Monday

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a batch of pleas seeking legal validation for same-sex marriages on Monday.

According to Monday's (March 13) cause list uploaded on the apex court's website, the pleas are listed for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala.

The apex court had, on January 6, clubbed and transferred to itself all such petitions pending before different high courts, including the Delhi High Court.

It had said the counsel appearing for the Centre and advocate Arundhati Katju, representing the petitioners, shall together prepare a common compilation of the written submissions, documents and precedents on which reliance would be placed during the course of the hearing.