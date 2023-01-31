SC to hear separately pleas on electoral bonds, FCRA amendments, bringing parties under RTI

The Supreme Court Tuesday said petitions on the electoral bonds scheme, bringing political parties within the ambit of the Right to Information Act and those challenging amendments in the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act will be heard separately.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha said the petitions raise three separate issues and hence, the need to hear them separately.

One set of petitions challenges the laws permitting funding of political parties through the electoral bond scheme, while the second set seeks to bring parties under the purview of the transparency law, the Right to Information Act.