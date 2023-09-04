SC to release digital reports soon: CJI Chandrachud

During hearing on the batch of pleas challenging nullification of Article 370 before the Constitution Bench, Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud said that the digital SCR (Supreme Court Reports) having exact headnotes as it appears in volumes will be out soon in the next few weeks.

CJI Chandrachud urged the legal fraternity to get into the habit of citing SCR in pleading or during oral argument before the Supreme Court, adding that the free digital services will help lawyers across the country from the district level to high courts.

“SCR is now digital. We already got eSCR. Hopefully, in the next few weeks, we will have a digital SCR. Digital SCR is exactly as it appears in volumes. eSCR is obviously an electronic copy. We have updated the headnotes right probably upto the last month or so now," he told members of the bar.

He asked lawyers to have a look at eSCR and called for their suggestions or improvement. He said that the SCR had fallen way behind its time and is now being regularly updated.