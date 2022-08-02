SC to set up bench to hear pleas against Karnataka HC order refusing to lift ban on hijab

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it would set up a bench to hear a batch of pleas challenging the Karnataka High Court verdict refusing to lift the ban on hijab in educational institutions of the state, and added one of the judges was unwell leading to a delay.

A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli took note of the submissions of senior lawyer Meenakshi Arora, appearing for one of the appellants, that the appeals were filed way back in March against the high court order and they were yet to be listed for hearing.

"I will constitute a bench. One of the judges is not well," the CJI said, adding "Wait. If the judges would have been alright, the matter would have come."

The top court on July 13 had agreed to hear the petitions challenging the Karnataka High Court verdict on the issue.

It was then mentioned by lawyer Prashant Bhushan who had said that the girls are losing out on studies and have been facing difficulties."