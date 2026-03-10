SC to view Sonam Wangchuk speech videos, reserves order on NSA detention
Hearing fixed for 17 March after repeated adjournments; Sibal flags translation discrepancies
The Supreme Court on Tuesday decided to watch videos of jailed climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's speeches this week, reserving orders till 17 March on his wife Gitanjali Angmo's plea challenging his National Security Act (NSA) detention.
A bench of Justices A. Kumar and P.B. Varale said judges would screen videos Thursday independently then together, asking the registrar to arrange viewing.
Additional Solicitor General K.M. Nataraj sought adjournment as Solicitor General Tushar Mehta was unwell; senior advocate Kapil Sibal objected, saying delays sent a "wrong signal".
Strict hearing timeline
Justice Kumar clarified: "No matter what, we reserve orders on 17 March after final hearing. No new points except Sibal's rejoinder; SG can only address those."
Sibal highlighted discrepancies: inciteful statements in detention order absent from Centre's translated speeches chart. He denied Wangchuk called for "overthrowing" government.
Bench questioned translation gaps, ordering original videos and accurate transcripts.
Earlier proceedings
On 26 February, hearing deferred post-Holi; multiple prior adjournments occurred due to lawyer unavailability.
Court previously asked if government would review detention given Wangchuk's health; Centre blamed him for 24 September 2025 Leh violence killing four, injuring 161.
Mehta justified NSA detention in "regionally sensitive" border area, alleging Wangchuk incited Gen Z protests like Nepal/Bangladesh, referencing Arab Spring.
Wangchuk, in Jodhpur jail since 26 September, denied Arab Spring claims on 29 January, asserting democratic protest rights.
Ladakh agitation context
Zangmo called detention illegal, violating rights. Wangchuk condemned 24 September violence killing four, saying it derailed Ladakh's five-year peaceful "tapasya" for statehood/Sixth Schedule protections.
Centre accused him of instigation despite 30+ years of national/international recognition for Ladakhi education, innovation, conservation.
Sibal alleged police used "borrowed, selective videos" misleading authorities.
NSA allows 12-month detention without trial to prevent acts prejudicial to India's defence; procedural safeguards followed, Centre claimed. Ladakh protests demand constitutional safeguards post-2019 Article 370 abrogation.
Wangchuk, 58, led 21-day fast in March 2025 for Ladakh safeguards.
