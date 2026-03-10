SC to view Sonam Wangchuk speech videos, reserves order on NSA detention

The Supreme Court on Tuesday decided to watch videos of jailed climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's speeches this week, reserving orders till 17 March on his wife Gitanjali Angmo's plea challenging his National Security Act (NSA) detention.

A bench of Justices A. Kumar and P.B. Varale said judges would screen videos Thursday independently then together, asking the registrar to arrange viewing.

Additional Solicitor General K.M. Nataraj sought adjournment as Solicitor General Tushar Mehta was unwell; senior advocate Kapil Sibal objected, saying delays sent a "wrong signal".

Strict hearing timeline

Justice Kumar clarified: "No matter what, we reserve orders on 17 March after final hearing. No new points except Sibal's rejoinder; SG can only address those."

Sibal highlighted discrepancies: inciteful statements in detention order absent from Centre's translated speeches chart. He denied Wangchuk called for "overthrowing" government.

Bench questioned translation gaps, ordering original videos and accurate transcripts.