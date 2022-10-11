SC upholds HC verdict setting aside re-appointment of Calcutta University VC

The Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld a Calcutta High Court verdict setting aside the re-appointment of Sonali Chakravarti Banerjee as vice-chancellor of the Calcutta University.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli said the impugned high court order is correct in law and facts and does not require interference.

It said the State cannot have done away with the clause requiring approval of the the West Bengal governor, who is the chancellor of the university.

On September 13, the Calcutta High Court set aside the reappointment of Banerjee as vice-chancellor of the Calcutta University, holding that the West Bengal government has no authority to do so as per provisions of the varsity's Act.