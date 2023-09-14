SC upholds omission of meat products in midday meals in Lakshadweep

The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a decision of the Lakshadweep administration omitting meat and chicken from the menu of mid-day meals in schools and shutting down of dairy farms.

A bench comprising Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M. Trivedi was considering a special leave petition filed by a resident of island against the decision of the Kerala High Court passed in September 2021 refusing to entertain a PIL against the change in mid-day meal’s menu.

The Supreme Court said that it is not within the court’s domain to decide the choice of food for children of a particular region and dismissed the plea on the ground that it merely questioned the policy decision without pointing out any legal breach.