SC upholds validity of amendment laws allowing 'Jallikattu', 'Kambala' & bullock-cart races

It had said, "Is it colourable legislation which does not relate to any entry in the State List or Entry 17 of the Concurrent List?"



"The Tamil Nadu Amendment Act states that it is to preserve the cultural heritage of the State of Tamil Nadu. Can the impugned Tamil Nadu Amendment Act be stated to be part of the cultural heritage of the people of the State of Tamil Nadu so as to receive the protection of Article 29 of the Constitution of India?," reads one of the questions framed by the two-judge bench.



Tamil Nadu had amended the central law -- the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 -- and allowed "Jallikattu" in the southern state. The state law was challenged in the apex court.



During the hearing before the Constitution bench, the counsel appearing for some of the petitioners had argued that "Jallikattu" leads to injuries and even fatalities of animals as well as humans and something that involves cruelty cannot be allowed.



In its written submissions filed earlier in the apex court, the Tamil Nadu government had said "Jallikattu" is a religious and cultural festival that bears a "religious significance" to the people of the state and does not violate the provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960.

The apex court had earlier dismissed the Tamil Nadu government's plea seeking a review of its 2014 judgment banning the use of bulls for "Jallikattu" events in the state and bullock-cart races across the country.



The court had, in its 2014 judgment, said bulls cannot be used as performing animals either for "Jallikattu" events or bullock-cart races, and banned their use for these purposes across the country.