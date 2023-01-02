SC verdict limited to process, not demonetisation’s disastrous outcome: Congress

He further said the verdict has nothing to say on whether the stated objectives of demonetisation were met or not. "To say that demonetisation has been upheld by the Honourable Supreme Court is totally misleading and wrong," he concluded.

Meawhile, in a press conference, Pawan Khera, chairman of All India Congress Committee said not one of the four in majority on the decision focused on the outcome of demonetisation.

"The verdict does not opine on what this process did to the MSME sector, the informal sector, and its role in destroying lakhs of employment. The majority verdict deals with the limited issue of the process and not its outcome," he added.