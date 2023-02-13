SC verdict on JK delimitation immaterial; rejected process at outset: Mehbooba

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said the Supreme Court dismissing the petition challenging the delimitation process in Jammu and Kashmir was immaterial when legal challenges to abrogation of Article 370 and Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act were pending before the apex court.

“We have rejected the delimitation commission from the outset. It does not matter to us what the verdict is,” Mehbooba told reporters here, 41 km from Srinagar.

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea challenging the government's decision to constitute the delimitation commission for redrawing the legislative assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir. The former chief minister questioned the SC delivering the verdict on the delimitation petition when other pleas were still pending consideration.