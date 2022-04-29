Scantily clad female dancers entertain UCO Bank staff at party hosted by SBI Life

"I have sent a complaint to the Secretary, Department of Financial Services along with the video clip," Venkatachalam said.



In his complaint Venkatachalam told the Central government: "It is reported that this was a party given by SBI Life to UCO Bank at a hotel in Goa recently."



"Already there is widespread discontent amongst bank staff that bank managements at various levels are giving undue pressure on Branch Managers to secure business for insurance company products," he added.



"SBI is the leading PSB (public sector bank) and SBI Life is their subsidiary. Their giving such entertainment parties to Public Sector Banks is highly objectionable," he said.



"We strongly feel that the DFS (Department of Financial Services) should look into this matter and investigate and issue necessary guidelines to Banks if such things are happening. CBDT (Central Board of Direct Taxes) may disallow these expenses of SBI Life spent on such entertainment programmes," Venkatachalam said.



The AIBEA leader also urged the IRDAI to order SBI Life to debit the Shareholders Account with the entertainment expense and not charge the company.