School closures during Covid spiked mental health crisis in kids: WHO

"Restrictions imposed during the Covid pandemic for example had significant mental health consequences for many, including stress, anxiety or depression stemming from social isolation, disconnectedness and uncertainty about the future," the report said.



"For some children and adolescents, being made to stay at home is likely to have increased the risk of family stress or abuse, which are known risk factors for mental health problems," it added.



The WHO report estimates more than one billion people are living with a mental health condition, after increasing by more than 25 per cent during the first year of the pandemic.



The report also found bullying and sex abuse were the largest contributors to increased depression in children across the world.