School jobs scam : Enforcement Directorate raids another flat of arrested minister's associate

In the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday ED sleuths had raided a flat belonging to Mukherjee in Belghoria area of the city and recovered around Rs 28 crore unaccounted cash besides large quantities of gold and silver.



The central agency had seized over Rs 21 crore cash from another flat belonging to Mukherjee in Tollygunj area.



The value of the gold jewellery, believed to weigh several kilograms, is still being ascertained.



CBI as directed by Calcutta High Court is probing the alleged irregularities committed in the recruitment of Group C and D staff as well as teachers in government-sponsored and aided schools on the recommendations of the West Bengal School Service Commission.



Chatterjee, who was the education minister when the alleged irregularities took place, was arrested on July 23. He was stripped of all his cabinet portfolios and suspended from the ruling Trinamool Congress on Thursday.