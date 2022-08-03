School manager booked on 'Kalma' issue in Kanpur

The manager of the Florets International school in Kanpur has been booked after a parent lodged a complaint about children being made to recite the 'kalma' during morning assembly.



ACP Sisamau, Nishank Sharma, said: "Following the complaint, a case has been lodged at the Sisamau police station against school manager, Sumit Makhija, under the Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021, and under Section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feeling of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code."



As per the FIR, the school has been attempting to teach the students about conversions following which there have been some changes in the behaviour of the children.