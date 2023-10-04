School teachers violating Calcutta HC order on private tuitions, claims Bengal tutors’ body

Another internal irregularities in the school education system has surfaced as West Bengal Private Tutors’ Development Association, an association of private tutors in the state, has accused a section of the teachers in different state-run schools of violating the Calcutta High Court’s order of ban on private tuition against fees.

The association has prepared a list of the 5,000 school teachers in 20 districts in West Bengal, who are allegedly resorting to private tuitions against fees, and their representatives of the association will be submitting that list to the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) on Wednesday.

The representatives will also appeal to the board authorities to conduct a probe against these 5,000 school teachers and take necessary disciplinary action against the errant ones as per the directions of the Calcutta High Court.