‘Science’ of Surya Tilak, ‘magic’ mirrors leave scientists fuming

Ram Navami fell on Wednesday, 17 April, this week. To mark this august occasion, Indian ‘engineers’ and ‘astrophysicists’ collaborated to place four mirrors and two lenses to direct sunlight to fall on the idol of Sri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya’s Ram Temple at 12 noon.

This was announced in a boast post on the social media platform X by no less than the director of the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA), who explained that it took scientists from the IIA, CSIR and the CBRI at IIT Roorkee all working together to direct the Surya Tilak on to Ram Lalla's forehead.

The post left laypersons amused and scientists aghast. Do Indian scientists have nothing better to do but engage in such a juvenile and meaningless exercise that is best left to high-school students?

The director of IIA, Abhay Karandikar went on to provide more details: 'As the temple is not fully completed now, the IIA experts modified the design to suit the existing structure and performed image optimisation. This design, with four mirrors and two lenses, was executed for the Surya Tilak. The final design of the Surya Tilak, with four mirrors and four lenses, will be implemented once the full temple is constructed by placing the mirrors and lenses in their permanent fixtures…'