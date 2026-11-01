Scientific temperament strengthens democracy and rule of law, says SC judge
Justice Bhuyan praises USTM's growth as a leading Northeast institution promoting scientific thinking and democratic values
Supreme Court judge Justice Ujjal Bhuyan says scientific temperament is vital for democracy and the rule of law, warning against arbitrary power
A total of 1,469 students receive degrees and diplomas at USTM's 12th convocation in Meghalaya
Outstanding students, including Zakiyyah Nurul Barbhuyan, Florence Daimari and Ayushi Borkakoty, receive gold medals
Supreme Court justice Ujjal Bhuyan has emphasised the importance of scientific temperament in strengthening democracy and upholding the rule of law, observing that arbitrary power thrives on ignorance, fear and unexamined beliefs.
Addressing the 12th convocation of the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) in Ri-Bhoi district on Saturday, justice Bhuyan said scientific thinking was essential for building a society governed by reason, constitutional values and the rule of law.
"Scientific temperament lays the foundation for the rule of law," he said, adding that "arbitrary power thrives on ignorance, fear and unexamined belief."
He also lauded USTM for emerging as one of the leading centres of higher education in the Northeast, highlighting the role of educational institutions in promoting scientific thinking and democratic values.
A total of 1,469 students received degrees and diplomas at the convocation held at the university's central auditorium. The graduating students included 42 PhD scholars, 584 postgraduate students, 798 undergraduates and 45 diploma holders.
Association of Indian Universities secretary general Pankaj Mittal delivered the convocation address.
The ceremony was attended by several judges of the Gauhati High Court, including Justices Kalyan Rai Surana, Soumitra Saikia, Robin Phukan, Kardak Ete and Unni Krishnan Nair, along with former high court judge justice P.K. Deka.
Vice-chancellors and representatives of several central universities also attended the event, including the English and Foreign Languages University, Maulana Azad National Urdu University, Central University of Odisha, Rajiv Gandhi University, Mizoram University, Indira Gandhi National Tribal University and Central University of Rajasthan.
USTM vice-chancellor Professor G.D. Sharma presented the university's annual report, followed by the distribution of academic honours and gold medals.
Zakiyyah Nurul Barbhuyan (BSc Zoology) received the P.A. Sangma Gold Medal, while Florence Daimari (MA Rural Development) was awarded the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Gold Medal.
Ayushi Borkakoty (BSc Microbiology) received the Chancellor's Gold Medal, Porismita Bhuyan (MCom) the Visitor's Gold Medal, and Abhirupa Kashyap (BA Psychology) the Zubeen Garg Memorial Gold Medal.
In addition, 29 gold medals were awarded to outstanding postgraduate students and 34 to undergraduate achievers.
With PTI inputs