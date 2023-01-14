Scientists predict India's southern states to lose half of their mangroves by 2070

Based on it, the team projected the future mangrove distribution using several future climate change scenario data that indicated that under the highest global warming scenario by 2070, around 50 per cent of the mangroves will either vanish or shift from the coastline. "Decline in mangroves at present in comparison to the past is due to the rise in temperature with a decline in precipitation. A decline in temperature leads to high saline conditions along the coastlines making mangroves vulnerable," said Srivastava. She said, "We took these two mangrove species for research as they are amongst the most dominant species that protect our coastline from eroding during natural calamities, like cyclones and tsunamis. If they are reduced, the natural infrastructure that protects our coast and villages located on the coast will be washed away."