Scindia makes surprise visit to Delhi airport amid chaos complaints

Aviation traffic has recorded a steady growth in the last couple of days and many airports, including Delhi and Mumbai, have started witnessing longer queues of air-passengers. The number of air-passengers at the airports has already crossed the mark of four lakh passengers per day even during the weekdays.



Delhi airport is one of the busiest airports in the country and handles over 1,100 daily flights. Among the terminals, T3 is the busiest and between December 1-7, T3 handled nearly 500 domestic and about 250 international flights. Sources said that keeping in mind the crowd, the operators have planned to shift the flights from T3 terminal.



Earlier this week on December 7, taking note of the inconvenience faced by the air passengers at busy airports in the country, Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia discussed the capacities deployed and requirements to process air passengers smoothly in an important meeting with different stakeholders. The meeting was also attended by different stakeholders, including the CISF, BCAS and airport operators and others.