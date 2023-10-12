SC's 7-judge bench on pleas against Modi govt's passing of key Bills as Money Bills crucial: Cong

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday said the Supreme Court has set up a seven judge bench headed by the CJI Chandrachud to hear his petitions challenging the unconstitutional manner in which the Modi government passed key Bills by getting them declared as Money Bills, and said that hopefully, the final verdict will be forthcoming soon as it will have far-reaching implications on the very functioning of Parliament.

In a post on X, Ramesh, who is also party's communications incharge said, "Finally, the Supreme Court has set up a seven judge bench, headed by the CJI himself, to hear my petitions challenging the unconstitutional manner in which the Modi government has passed key Bills by getting them declared as Money Bills."

Ramesh said that he has repeatedly raised this issue in Parliament and outside it through three petitions in the Supreme Court -- first one filed on April 6, 2016 -- as it denies the Rajya Sabha the opportunity to discuss or pass amendments to key legislations.