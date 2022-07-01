SC's remark on Nupur Sharma resonates with the country: Congress

"The Bench also called her out for her arrogant, obstinate conduct and the perfunctory nature of her apology. Notably, the SC asked her counsel if she faces threat, or she has given a (security) threat to the nation?"



The Court in its observation has even highlighted the deferential treatment being meted out to the BJP spokesperson by the police authorities and asking if a "red carpet" was being rolled out for her.



Jairam said that the Indian National Congress will never cease its fight against polarising anti-national forces of all types which plunge the nation into chaos for political gains and let all Indian citizens bear the consequences of their perverse actions.