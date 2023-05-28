Wrestlers' Protest: Be not seen, be not heard

A scuffle broke out this afternoon between the protesting wrestlers and the police as they tried to march towards the new parliament building from their protest site at Jantar Mantar. The protesting wrestlers have been detained. The wrestlers had earlier called for a mahila mahapanchayat (women's assembly) in front of the new parliament house, which was inaugurated on Sunday, 28 May.

One of the foremost voices among the sportspersons, Sakshi Malik said that the protesting wrestlers would ensure they remain peaceful and not indulge in any kind of violence. The wrestlers did then breach barricades and reach BJP MP Brij Bhushan’s house, which is near the protest site, in Delhi. Sangeeta Phogat and Vinesh Phogat, two of the other key figures at the forefront of the protest, were the first to jump over the barricades.

The Delhi Police then asked for reinforcements.

The Police on Sunday had said that “unsocial elements” would not be allowed to enter the national capital to ensure the smooth conduct of the inauguration ceremony of the new parliament building.

“We will not allow anything to disrupt the inauguration of the new parliament building. The entire Delhi Police is here to make sure the inauguration ceremony is conducted smoothly,” said Deepender Pathak, Delhi Police special CP.