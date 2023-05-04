Wrestlers' protest: Scuffle breaks out between grapplers and Delhi police
The Delhi Police said that a "minor altercation occurred after AAP leader Somnath Bharti brought folding beds to the protest site"
A scuffle broke out between the Delhi Police and protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar late on Wednesday night, after the wrestlers allegedly tried to bring beds to the protest site.
The protesters alleged that some drunk policemen thrashed them.
Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia alleged that a protesting wrestler—since identified as Rakesh Yadav—was beaten by a police officer after a "minor altercation occurred between policemen and wrestlers".
According to the eyewitnesses, the scuffle broke out after AAP leader Somnath Bharti brought folding beds to the protest site without permission.
Talking to reporters, Punia alleged that women wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik, were abused by the cops. "Look at them, they are drunk," Bajrang said, pointing at two police officers standing nearby, surrounded by other protesters.
After the scuffle, Punia made an emotional appeal to observers through the media, and asked people to reach Jantar Mantar to support the protestors in large numbers.
In another video, Vinesh Phogat was seen consoling Malik, who was crying for help. Phogat also said that her brother got injured after getting beaten by the police officers. "They also pushed me and abused me," she said.
The video of the scuffle between the Delhi Police and protesting wrestlers has gone viral on social media.
Pranav Tayal, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi), said, "When [we] intervened [for bringing folding beds without permission], the supporters became aggressive while trying to get the beds out of the truck. Subsequently, a minor altercation took place, in which Somnath Bharti, along with two others, was detained."