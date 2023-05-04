Wrestlers' protest: Scuffle breaks out between grapplers and Delhi police

A scuffle broke out between the Delhi Police and protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar late on Wednesday night, after the wrestlers allegedly tried to bring beds to the protest site.

The protesters alleged that some drunk policemen thrashed them.

Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia alleged that a protesting wrestler—since identified as Rakesh Yadav—was beaten by a police officer after a "minor altercation occurred between policemen and wrestlers".

According to the eyewitnesses, the scuffle broke out after AAP leader Somnath Bharti brought folding beds to the protest site without permission.

Talking to reporters, Punia alleged that women wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik, were abused by the cops. "Look at them, they are drunk," Bajrang said, pointing at two police officers standing nearby, surrounded by other protesters.