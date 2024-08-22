Search intensifies for missing trainer aircraft in Jamshedpur

A training aircraft that went missing shortly after take-off from Sonari aerodrome in Jamshedpur on Tuesday, 21 August was yet to be found, officials said.

The Seraikela-Kharswan district administration in Jharkhand sought help from the Indian Navy to locate the two-seater aircraft, Deputy Commissioner Ravi Shankar Shukla told PTI on Wednesday, 22 August.

It is suspected that the plane, belonging to a private aviation company, with a pilot and a trainee pilot on board crashed into Chandil dam in the district.

Official sources said the administration sought help from Eastern Naval Command, headquartered at Vishakhapatnam from where a team is likely to start a search operation from Thursday, 23 August.

Earlier in the day, a six-member team of NDRF from Ranchi carried out search operation for several hours in the Chandil dam.