Farmers' anger likely to sear BJP-led alliance in Vidarbha, Marathwada

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Maharashtra is having to do all the heavy lifting, in the absence of much on-ground support from its allies in the state.

Worried after the low polling rates in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections on 19 April, instructions have gone out to the BJP and RSS workers to mobilise voters in larger numbers for the second round of polling on Friday, 26 April. Eight more constituencies are due for polling in this round; but it is by no means certain that a higher turnout will necessarily go in favour of the BJP or the Mahayuti, as the BJP-led alliance is known in the state.

In the first phase of polling on 19 April, the rural areas recorded higher polling than in the urban areas of the state; but there was still a 3 per cent decline in polling compared to 2019 (61.06 per cent compared to 64.1).

On Friday, 26 April, electors will vote to choose their representatives in Akola, Amaravati, Wardha, Yavatmal and Buldhana in Vidarbha, and Nanded, Parvani and Hingoli in the Marathwada region.

The region is infamous for farmers’ suicides, and successive governments have failed to address the farmers’ issues.