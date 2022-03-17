Season's first cyclonic storm set to hit near Andaman & Nicobar islands on March 21

The LPA over central parts of south Bay of Bengal moved east-north-eastwards and lay centred over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining east Equatorial Indian Ocean on Thursday morning. "It is likely to continue to move east-north-eastwards, become a Well-Marked Low Pressure Area (WM LPA) and lie over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea by March 19 morning. Thereafter, it is likely to move nearly northwards along & off Andaman & Nicobar Islands, intensify into a depression by morning of March 20 and into a cyclonic storm on March 21," the IMD bulletin said.



Thereafter, the system is likely to move nearly north-north-eastwards and reach near Bangladesh-north Myanmar coasts around morning of March 22.



After the light to moderate rainfall, thundershower at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Nicobar Islands on March 18, the IMD said that light to moderate rainfall, thundershower at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands with isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely over Nicobar Islands on March 19.