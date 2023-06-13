SEBI bans Subhash Chandra, Punit Goenka from holding position of director or key personnel till further orders

The foregoing prima facie observations and findings contained in this Order, are made on the basis of material available on record. The Noticees may, within 21 days from the date of receipt of this Order, file their reply/objections, if any, to this Order and may also indicate whether they desire to avail an opportunity of personal hearing on a date and time to be fixed in that regard, the order said.



ZEEL and Mr. Punit Goenka had filed a settlement application under the provisions of the SEBI (Settlement Proceedings) Regulations, 2018 in respect of the aforesaid proceedings. The said application was rejected by SEBI.



In the wake of the resignation of two independent directors, Mr. Sunil Kumar and Neharika Vohra of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEEL) in November 2019 after raising concerns over several issues, including appropriation of certain Fixed Deposit (FD) of ZEEL by Yes Bank Ltd. for squaring off loans of related entities of Essel Group, SEBI conducted an examination in the matter. Ms. Niharika Vohra in her resignation letter dated November 22, 2019 had inter alia alleged - "At the October 17, 2019 meeting it was brought to light via a letter received by the board from the concerned bank that guarantees have been given to a subsidiary without approval from the board. The operating team treated the issue very casually."