SEBI extends date for verification of market rumours by top 100 listed firms to Feb 1, 2024

It has been decided to extend the effective date of implementation of the proviso to regulation 30(11) of the LODR Regulations for top 100 listed entities by market capitalization, to February 1, 2024 and for top 250 listed entities by market capitalization, to August 1, 2024.

This circular is issued in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 11 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992 read with Regulation 101 of the LODR Regulations, SEBI said.