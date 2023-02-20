SEBI not protecting retail investors by reviewing position of 'suspect companies': Congress

The Congress on Monday accused the SEBI of not protecting retail investors by reviewing position of "suspect companies" in key indices despite a drastic fall in their stock prices amid global concerns.

Posing a set of three questions to the government on the Adani issue as part of the party's 'Hum Adani Ke Hain Kaun (HAHK)' series, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said following the Hindenburg report, the world's biggest stock index provider MSCI announced that it would reduce the weightage of Adani Group stocks in its indices in the coming months.

The second largest provider, S&P Dow Jones, stated that it would remove Adani Enterprises from its sustainablity indices, while the third largest, FTSE Russell, announced it would make changes to the weightage of Adani Group companies in its indices effective March 20, he said.