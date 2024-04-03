SEBI should not become another SBI: Congress

The Congress on Wednesday, 3 April hoped that the SEBI tasked with probing charges of alleged stock manipulation by the Adani Group would not seek further extension for presenting its report in the Supreme Court to push the deadline past the election date.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) should not become another SBI, which is "too scared to touch the sacred".

In a post on X, Ramesh said the Hindenburg Research had levelled grave allegations of stock manipulation and violation of securities laws on the Modani group last year.

The Adani Group has dismissed the charges as lies, saying it complies with all laws and disclosure requirements.

Ramesh said, "The SEBI was tasked with submitting a report on these allegations by 14th August, 2023. After it demanded repeated extensions, the Supreme Court gave SEBI time till today, April 3rd, 2024.