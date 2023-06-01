SEBI should retrospectively tighten FPI disclosure norms, Congress; seeks JPC probe

"The question is whether the rule will be applicable in future or this rule will be applicable on those investing in the country in the last 5-6 years," he asked.

On whether the party wants a probe into who were the beneficiaries of investments into shell companies coming into the country after the rule was diluted and removed, Ramesh said, "That will be one of the terms of reference of the JPC that on whose pressure on December 31, 2018 this regulation was diluted and on August 21 2019, the regulation was deleted."

On whether the party wants the rule to be applicable restrospectively, he said, "This is the question that I have raised. The big question is that will it apply restrospectively. Whatever will happen in future everyone knows, but what about the investment that has happened after 2018, will the rule apply to them."

"If you are asking our position, yes it should apply. Our position from day 1 has been that any probe by any organisation other than a JPC will have a limited value because of the nature of the probe. Only a JPC can investigate the types of issues that we have highlighted in this booklet and the media. These are issues that cannot be dealt with by any one company, it has to be by a JPC probe," the Congress leader said.