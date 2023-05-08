Second low-intensity blast near Golden Temple in 30 hours, one injured

One person was injured in a low-intensity explosion that took place on a heritage street near the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Monday morning, close to the spot where a blast was reported on May 6, police said.

No detonator has been found and it appears that the explosive was kept in a container, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said, adding that it is too early to say whether the blast was someone's "mischief" or there's a terror angle to it.

Police and forensic teams reached the spot soon after the explosion and security was stepped up in the area.

Speaking to reporters here, DGP Yadav, who visited the spot, said one person was injured in the explosion which was reported around 6:15 am.