Second-year undergraduate tribal student’s photograph makes it to Vogue Italia

Guguloth, who herself is from Banjapally, said she has been studying in the residential facility meant for tribal students since class one.

“I have two sisters, one younger and one older, and a younger brother. They are also enrolled in the residential school, but I am the only one in my family to pursue photography,” said Guguloth, adding that her father is a farmer and mother a housewife.

As for how the picture landed in Vogue Italia, Thomas said he used to contribute to Vogue when he was freelancing in Mumbai. “They regularly invite photographs from freelancers. When I realised the girls were getting serious about photography, I decided to send in the pictures that fit Vogue's requirements. Of the lot, Mamatha's was chosen." The academy provides the equipment as well. “It’s quite amazing how far these girls have come, considering they had absolutely no exposure to photography or a camera or anything. They learnt everything from scratch and now they are even confident about which genre they want to pursue,” said Thomas.

“Nothing like this has ever happened to anyone in my family, so we are all over the moon,” Guguloth said.