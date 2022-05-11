Section 144 clamped in Bharatpur after clashes

Police officers are appealing to the people to maintain peace and order by conducting flag marches.



The administration has also decided to open a temporary post at the spot. The police administration is keeping a close watch on every activity in the city and district.



According to police, the clashes broke out following a court order in a 2013 case. Notably, clashes in 2013 broke out between two communities over meat shops in the vicinity. At that time, the administration intervened and ordered closure of the meat shops. After this, people from both sides moved the court.



On Monday, the court slapped a fine on one of the two parties. At this, members of the other community broke out into celebrations leading to clashes.



Police rushed to the area and took control of the situation.



Several people were taken into custody on charges of unleashing violence.