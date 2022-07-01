Section 144 reimposed in Noida over upcoming festivals, exams

Gautam Buddha Nagar administration on Friday decided to continue with the already imposed Section 144 in the district, owing to several upcoming events in the months of July and August.



The order will remain enforced from July 1 to August 31. Earlier also, section 144 was clamped down and restrictions were imposed due to the fear of Covid spread during the festival season.



"On July 1 is Jagannath Shibha Yatra, on July 10 Bakrid,... August 9 Muharram after which Independence Day Celebrations on August 15 are some of the events that may attract miscreants to disturb the peace and law and order situation in the district," read an order by Additional DCP, Law and Order, Ashutosh Dwivedi.