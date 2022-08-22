Security beefed up ahead of 'mahapanchayat' called by farmers' body in Delhi

Security was beefed up on Monday at Delhi borders, including Singhu and Ghazipur, ahead of the 'mahapanchayat' called by farmers' body at Jantar Mantar, police said on Monday.



They said all vehicles entering the capital are being checked and police personnel are on the 'alert mode'.



Traffic movement may be affected in many parts of Delhi as the police have put up barricades at border points, they said.