Security beefed up at Delhi’s Jama Masjid

Delhi Police have beefed up security at the Jama Masjid and deployed around 1,000 personnel in the area to maintain law and order on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha (Bakrid) on Thursday.

Senior officers, including the Special Commissioner of Police, Deputy Commissioner of Police, and ACPs, were on ground since early Thursday morning.

“Our approach involves executing a well-planned, strong, and efficient deployment strategy. Additionally, we prioritize consistent and open communication with the community to guarantee a friendly and secure environment,” said a senior police official.