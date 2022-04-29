Security beefed up for 'Alvida namaz' in Lucknow

Tight security is in place in state capital Lucknow for the 'Alvida namaz' offered on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramzan.



After a gap of nearly two years, the 'namaz' will be offered in mosques.



During the Covid-19 pandemic, only five persons were allowed to offer namaz in a group.



Islamic Centre of India Head and Imam of Aishbagh Eidgah, Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahali, has appealed the people to maintain peace and adhere to prescribed Covid-19 protocols.



Security has been increased in the old city area, especially in view of the ongoing row over 'azaan' and 'Hanuman Chalisa' recitals across the country.



Mosques, both big and small, are all decked up for 'Alvida namaz' and areas around the mosques have been cleaned up.



Tents have been put up to protect people from the scorching sun.



Several Hindu outfits have put up stalls to offer 'sherbet' and water to those who are not observing fast.