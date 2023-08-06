Security beefed up in Puducherry ahead of President Murmu's visit

President Droupadi Murmu, who is visiting Puducherry on Monday, will be received at the airport by Lt Governor, Tamilisai Sounderarajan and Chief Minister of the Union Territory, N. Rangasamy.

Security is beefed up for the ensuing visit and around 1000 policemen are deployed for duty to provide security to the President. Two companies of paramilitary forces are also deployed for the security for the VVIP guest.

Security forces from New Delhi have arrived in Puducherry and have conducted inspections at the venues where the President is expected to reach. The forces conducted a rehearsal involving more than 20 security vehicles to ensure the protocol for the President.