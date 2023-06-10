Security beefed up outside Sharad Pawar’s residence in Pune after death threat

A number of NCP leaders visited Pawar at his residence. However, the city police had banned entry of citizens, taking into account the security threat.

Only senior NCP leaders were allowed inside the residence. Some women police staffers were also deployed as part of heightened security measures.

Meanwhile, Pawar in his media interaction at Baramati today said that he did not care much about the death threat but raised serious questions about the law and order situation in the state.

"Every citizen has a right to express his or her opinion on any topic or issue. If someone feels that they can silence the voice by threatening then they are mistaken," said Pawar.

Pawar’s nephew and former deputy chief minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar described the threat as serious and demanded that the accused be arrested at the earliest. "The threat has been issued on social media where the accused has said that you will be Dabholkar. Such anti-national elements must be nabbed and immediately arrested for threatening a respected person like Sharad Pawar," he said.