Security breach in LS, two persons enter House, open gas canisters

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack, two persons on Wednesday, 13 December jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery and opened canisters that emitted a yellow-coloured smoke, triggering panic among the MPs.

The House was adjourned soon after the incident.

The two intruders jumped from public gallery number four at around 1 pm when the Zero hour was in progress. They also shouted slogans like 'tanashahi nahi chalegi' (dictatorship will not be allowed). Further, outside the Parliament, two persons, including a woman, were detained for protesting using cans that released colour smoke, police said.