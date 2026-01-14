Security forces expand manhunt for terrorist in J&K’s Kathua district

Security forces on Wednesday intensified an ongoing search operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district, expanding the cordon to track down a terrorist believed to be hiding in remote forested areas, officials said.

The operation was launched on Tuesday in the Najote forest area of Billawar tehsil following intelligence inputs about the presence of a terrorist. Several gunshots were heard during the initial phase of the operation, but no direct contact was established with security personnel.

According to officials, fresh inputs later suggested that the suspect managed to slip out of the cordon under cover of darkness and difficult terrain. He is believed to have taken food from a shepherd in a nearby area around midnight before moving deeper into the forest.